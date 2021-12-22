Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 110,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,335,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $787.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

