WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. WNS posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS opened at $84.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. WNS has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

