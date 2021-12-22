Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 290.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wix.com worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.63.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $133.00 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.17.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

