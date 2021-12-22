WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,912 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

