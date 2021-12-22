WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,106 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 467,953 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after acquiring an additional 449,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Yelp by 4,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 384,133 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

