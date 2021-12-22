WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $241.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.73.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $157,078.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

