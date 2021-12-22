WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $450.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.60. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.15.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

