WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $818,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after purchasing an additional 295,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

