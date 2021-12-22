WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $798,000 Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $848.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

