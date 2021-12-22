Whittier Trust Co. Sells 529 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 311.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.62 and its 200 day moving average is $224.58. The company has a market cap of $155.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.