Whittier Trust Co. Sells 48 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after acquiring an additional 157,037 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,342,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $555,268,000 after acquiring an additional 229,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $220.24 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.