Whittier Trust Co. Sells 140 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

