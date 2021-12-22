Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 946.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2,593.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.