Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 436 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after buying an additional 318,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild stock opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $178.03 and a 52 week high of $284.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Truist boosted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

