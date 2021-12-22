Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,274 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after buying an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 65.4% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 45.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,881,000 after buying an additional 209,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,062,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,951,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

