Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 59,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

