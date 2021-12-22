Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Up 4%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)’s share price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 1,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 43,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFSTF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

