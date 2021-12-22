Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $19.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

WDC stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,669. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

