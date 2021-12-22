Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

