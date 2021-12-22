Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Shares Up 4.2%

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.50. 3,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 531,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several brokerages have commented on WEJO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Wejo Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

