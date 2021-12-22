Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $31.36

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $30.00. Weibo shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 2,788 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

