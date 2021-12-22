Wedbush Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $190.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

SQ opened at $170.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.32, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39. Square has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Square by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

