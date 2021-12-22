Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $136.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

