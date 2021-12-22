Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

