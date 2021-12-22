Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 3.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $263.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.