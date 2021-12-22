Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

