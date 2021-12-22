Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 16,448 Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBSTU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 35.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 138.8% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 238,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 138,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBSTU stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

