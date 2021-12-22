Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,548,000.

Shares of GLEEU stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Gladstone Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

