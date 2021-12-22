Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MITAU. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,802,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,517,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.