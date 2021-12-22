Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 32.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 34.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,258,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter worth about $143,000.

NASDAQ:TETCU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

