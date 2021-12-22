Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 106,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

DNAC stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

