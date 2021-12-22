WD Rutherford LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,895.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2,747.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.