WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ShockWave Medical worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $177.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.59 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $488,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,700 shares of company stock worth $13,108,346. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

