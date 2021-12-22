WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,232 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.