WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Insmed worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Insmed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Insmed by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.