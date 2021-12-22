WCM Investment Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chase by 36.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Chase by 112,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $98,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $294,800. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $938.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

