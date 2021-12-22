WCM Investment Management LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,145 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of LivePerson worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 54,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

