WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $207,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $227,000.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $134.50.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.
