WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $207,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $227,000.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

