WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Timken worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

