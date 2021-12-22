Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 77.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 171.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,236 shares of company stock worth $26,174,284 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.85. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.23 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

