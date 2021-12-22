Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $627,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

XOM stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

