Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

