Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 10.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bunge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bunge by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 27,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

