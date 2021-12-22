Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

WM opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

