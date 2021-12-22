Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Tigress Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMG. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,001,169 shares of company stock worth $294,475,231. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

