Walter Noot Sells 6,193 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Walter Noot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10.

Shares of USNA opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

