Wall Street Games Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.11 or 0.08148745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,013.33 or 0.99871538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00074113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

