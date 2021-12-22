Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 71 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 28.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $544.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,772. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

