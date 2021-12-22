Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,799 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $30,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after buying an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after buying an additional 62,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,299. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $275.91 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

