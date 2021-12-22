Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,627. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.90. The stock has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

